New coronavirus strain: Crude oil futures tank nearly 5% to Rs 3,440 as fear of spread rises

Crude oil futures slumped to Rs 3,440 per barrel on December 21 amid worries over the new coronavirus strain in the UK after the government warned it could go out of control.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US jumped by 5 to 263 rigs for the week ended December 18, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the fifth consecutive week.

Speculators raised their net long US crude futures and options by 2,046 contracts to 321,332 contracts in the week to December 15, according to CFTC data.

“NYMEX crude has slipped about 4.80% to trade near $46.8/bbl amid virus concerns as the UK reported a new variant of coronavirus forcing it to impose lockdowns in some parts while some countries restricted travel to the UK. Also weighing on price is the rise in US crude oil rig count to May highs. However, supporting price is progress on the vaccine front and progress on the US fiscal stimulus deal. Crude oil rallied sharply in the last few days and we are now seeing some profit-taking near contract expiration,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.63 percent quoting at $46.47 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was down 5.51 percent to $49.38 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched lower 202.98 points, or 4.92 percent, at 3,922.63 at 15:48.

In the futures market, crude oil for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,554 and an intraday low of Rs 3,436 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,594 and a high of Rs 3,572.

Crude oil delivery for January slipped Rs 178, or 4.92 percent, to Rs 3,440 per barrel at 15:49 hours IST with a business turnover of 1,315 lots.

The value of January contracts traded so far is Rs 367.46 crore.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices traded under pressure on worries over rising virus cases and delaying relief package from the US. The travel restriction with a stricter lockdown in the UK and Europe has raised concerns over fuel demand recovery with a stalled economy.

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to down with support at $46.50 and resistance at $49. MCX Crude oil January has support at Rs 3,460, resistance at Rs 3,590.

