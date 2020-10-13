Natural gas trades lower at Rs 208.20 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures traded weaker at Rs 208.20 per mmBtu on October 13 as participants increased their short positions.

The commodity had gained 5.1 percent on the NYMEX on October 13 but cooled off after it touched a high of $2.95/mmBtu -- its highest level since January 2019 -- on profit booking by traders.

International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest report said gas demand could fall by 3 percent, or 120 billion cubic metres (bcm), to 3,886 bcm.

Natural gas also benefited from the forecast of cold weather in some parts of the US, which may increase heating demand.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 210.30 and a low of Rs 207.20 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 221.

Natural gas for October delivery slipped Rs 5.4, or 2.53 percent, to Rs 207.7 per mmBtu at 14:30 hours IST on a business turnover of 9,075 lots. The same for November delivery dropped Rs 4.5, or 1.86 percent, to Rs 237.50 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,097 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,063.68 crore and Rs 41.64 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has rallied sharply in the last few days as market players assessed demand and supply impact of storm activity. While demand outlook has improved and production set to recover, stocks remain, which may keep up the pressure on gas prices," said Kotak Securities.

At 09:05 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.87 percent at $2.82 per mmBtu in New York.