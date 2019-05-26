Natural gas to trade lower on higher inventories: Narnolia

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metal complex closed the week on a positive note on hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Bank after the release of poor economic data by United States.

Gold prices closed up 0.5 percent and Comex Silver prices gained 1.5 percent during the last week. Base metal complex continued its downward trajectory due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China last week.

Zinc prices were hit the most falling towards $2,500 per tonne and Copper prices fell below $5,900. Other metals too ended with losses of around 0.7 percent each. Energy complex closed the week negatively with Nymex Crude losing 6.6 percent on heightening trade worries hitting global oil demand and Nymex natural gas ending down 1.7 percent on account of low seasonal demand and higher inventories.

Natural gas prices are falling on forecast of warmer than normal temperatures. This will further lead to increase in stockpiles and erase the current deficit in natural gas stocks. EIA forecasts that natural gas storage injection will outpace the five-year average during the injection period of April-October 2019 and that inventories will breach 3.7 tcf till the end of October.

At present, stockpiles stand at 1,753 bcf (Billion Cubic Feet) as compared to 1,616 bcf last year and five year average of 2,027 bcf. Strong production will also give an early start to the storage injection during this period and put downward pressure on natural gas prices.

Downward pressure on natural gas is expected to continue due to increasing production and higher stockpiles. However, the higher natural gas exports and coal to gas switching will help limit the immediate selling in prices. Therefore, one can follow a sell-on-rise strategy in MCX Natural Gas prices at Rs 190-185 for the target price of Rs 170-165 per MMBtu in the next three months. Currently, MCX Natural gas prices are trading at Rs 180 per MMbtu.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.)

