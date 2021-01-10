Natural gas rise 6.69% to Rs 197.80 per mmBtu this week on MCX, outlook mildly positive

Natural gas futures slumped to settle at Rs 197.80 per mmBtu on January 8 as participants trimmed their position as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price gained Rs 12.40, or 6.69 percent, during the week on the MCX.

Natural gas prices rose three out of the five trading sessions in the Indian market.

“Fundamentally for the weeks ahead, we are estimating MCX Natural Gas futures to trade mixed to bullish in expectancy of steady supplies, better demand/usage and fall in inventories observed on a weekly basis,"Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate, Choice Broking, said.

"The US CPC expects developed weather conditions for the next six-10 days, which is expected to support prices in the week ahead. Overall, we expect mixed-to bullish-trend in MCX Natural Gas futures in the coming week”, he said.

The demand for natural gas has been lower last week amid a slight drop in residential sector demand to 113 billion cubic feed per day (Bcf/d) compared 115.3 Bcf/d in the prior week, according to PointLogic Energy.

Natural gas consumption in the industrial sector was marginally higher at 24.5 Bcf/d on a weekly basis.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the natural gas inventories fell by 130 Bcf for the week ended January 1 against market expectations of a 142 Bcf.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US rose by 1 at 84 rigs for the week to January 8, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index fell 41.91 points, or 1.69 percent to close at 2,437.12.

In the futures market, natural gas for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 199.30 and an intraday low of Rs 192.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 167.40 and a high of Rs 255.90.

Natural gas delivery for January slipped Rs 3.30, or 1.64 percent, to settle at Rs 197.80 per mmBtu with a business turnover of 5,612 lots. Delivery for February dropped Rs 3.70, or 1.86 percent, to close at Rs 195.50 per mmBtu, with a business volume of 1,919 lots.

The value of January and February’s contracts traded on January 8 was Rs 5,024.96 crore and Rs 160.22 crore, respectively.

Natural gas price settled with a loss of 1.17 percent quoting at $2.69 per mmBtu in New York.

