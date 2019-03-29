App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natural gas prices to rise by 10% from April 1

The price of domestically produced natural gas will rise to $3.69 million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the April-September period as opposed to $3.36 in the previous six months, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Natural gas prices will rise by 10 per cent to their highest level in three years from April 1, a move that will result in rise in CNG and piped cooking gas rates as well as cost of urea production.

The price of domestically produced natural gas will rise to $3.69 million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the April-September period as opposed to $3.36 in the previous six months, sources said.

The price of gas produced from difficult fields will rise to $9.32 per mmBtu for six months beginning April 1 from current $7.67.

A formal notification is likely to be issued shortly.

related news

An industry source said since general elections have been announced, the government is weighing if an approval of the Election Commission is needed even though the price revision is a six monthly event and would have gone ahead irrespective of polls or no polls.

This will be the fourth straight increase in gas prices.

Prices will be at their highest level since the October 2015-March 2016 period when the rates of domestically produced natural gas were at $3.82 mmBtu.

Natural gas prices are set every six months - on April 1 and October 1 every year - based on average rates in gas-surplus nations such as the US, Russia and Canada.

The rate is calculated by taking a weighted average price at Henry Hub of the US, National Balancing Point of the UK, rates in Alberta (Canada) and Russia with a lag of one quarter.

So, for the April 1-September 30 period, the average rates prevailing during January 1, 2018, to December 1, 2018, has been taken.

The increase in price will boost earnings of producers like Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Reliance Industries but will also lead to a rise in price of CNG, which uses natural gas as input.

It would also lead to higher cost of natural gas piped to households (PNG) for cooking purposes as well as of feedstock cost for manufacturing of fertilisers and petrochemicals.

Every dollar increase in gas price results in Rs 4,000 crore additional revenue for ONGC on an annual basis, sources said adding that the PSU is the country's biggest gas producer, accounting for two-thirds of the over 70 million standard cubic metres per day current output.

India imports half of its gas which costs more than double the domestic rate.

Natural gas prices were last increased on October 1, 2018, by 10 per cent when rates moved up to $3.36 per mmBtu from $3.06.

The increase will translate into a higher cap price based on alternative fuels for undeveloped gas finds in difficult areas like deep sea, which are unviable to develop as per the existing pricing formula.

The price for such fields from April 1 would be $9.32 per mmBtu for six month beginning April 1 as compared to $7.67 currently, sources said.

All of its gas, as well as that of Oil India and private sector RIL's KG-D6 block, are sold at the formula approved in October 2014. This formula, however, does not cover gas from fields like Panna/Mukta and Tapti in western offshore and Ravva in the Bay of Bengal.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.