App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures up nearly 2% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 126.20 and an intraday low of Rs 124.20 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 125.60 per mmBtu on June 18 as participants increased their long positions. Prices inched higher after taking support near the key $1.6/mmBtu level.

Prices were supported by a forecast of a further decline in US gas production and prediction of warm weather in some parts of the US to increase cooling demand.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 126.20 and an intraday low of Rs 124.20 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Close

Natural gas futures for June delivery gained Rs 2.40, or 1.95 percent, to Rs 125.70 per mmBtu at 14:52 hours IST on a business turnover of 25,448 lots.

related news

The same for July delivery climbed Rs 1.90, or 1.45 percent, to Rs 133.10 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,920 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 398.53 crore and Rs 16.81 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade with prices near key support levels and market players awaiting inventory report. However, bias may remain on the downside unless there are fresh positive triggers," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

At 09:25 (GMT), the natural gas price rose 0.31 percent to $1.64 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.