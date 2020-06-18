Natural gas futures up nearly 2% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 125.60 per mmBtu on June 18 as participants increased their long positions. Prices inched higher after taking support near the key $1.6/mmBtu level.

Prices were supported by a forecast of a further decline in US gas production and prediction of warm weather in some parts of the US to increase cooling demand.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 126.20 and an intraday low of Rs 124.20 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery gained Rs 2.40, or 1.95 percent, to Rs 125.70 per mmBtu at 14:52 hours IST on a business turnover of 25,448 lots.

The same for July delivery climbed Rs 1.90, or 1.45 percent, to Rs 133.10 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,920 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 398.53 crore and Rs 16.81 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade with prices near key support levels and market players awaiting inventory report. However, bias may remain on the downside unless there are fresh positive triggers," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

At 09:25 (GMT), the natural gas price rose 0.31 percent to $1.64 per mmBtu in New York.