Natural gas futures up nearly 1% at Rs 224.40/mmBtu on firm global cues

Natural gas futures traded higher on June 4 as participants increased their long position as seen from open interest. The price had fallen 1.1 percent on the NYMEX the previous day.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June gained by Rs 2, or 0.90 percent, to Rs 224.40 per mmBtu at 1448 hours with a business turnover of 16,337 lots.

Gas delivery for July jumped Rs 2, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 226.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,332 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 475.40 crore and Rs 30.07 crore, respectively. MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 23.31 points or 0.85 percent to 2,751.43.

“MCX Natural gas June tried to test the immediate resistance of 15-SMA of hourly chart placed near Rs 237.70, likely to continue its sideways to moderately negatively momentum in today’s session,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

The support holds near Rs 221.50 and a breakout could see a slide towards Rs 217.50-215, he said.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the country's natural gas inventories rose by 98 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended May 28 as against market expectations for a build of 95 Bcf.

The weather forecast is pointing to warmer weather in the United States which may boost cooling demand, however, a higher price could lead to switching to coal.

Natural gas has continued to hold above $3/mmBtu level and with general optimism about a pickup in cooling demand, prices may remain supported, said Kotak Securities.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-days simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.64, suggesting a mildly bullish movement in the price.

At 0928 GMT, the natural gas price soared 0.79 percent to quote at $3.06 per mmBtu in New York.

