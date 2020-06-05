Natural gas futures up in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 138.10 per mmBtu on June 5 as participants increased their long positions.

Natural gas is supported by lower US gas production and increased in storm activity in Atlantic but weaker export demand capped the upside.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 102 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended May 29.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 138.90 and an intraday low of Rs 137.70 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 132.50 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery traded higher by Rs 0.10, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 138.10 per mmBtu at 14:46 hours IST on a business turnover of 13,474 lots.

The same for July delivery gained Rs 0.10, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 145.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 918 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 363.16 crore and Rs 7.21 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 135 and Rs 137 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 141-143 levels.

At 09:20 pm (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally down 0.05 percent quoting at $1.82 per mmBtu in New York.