Natural gas futures up 1.58% to Rs 218.70 per mmBtu on positive overseas cues

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures soared to Rs 218.70 per mmBtu on February 15 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 0.28 percent last week on the MCX.

Natural gas pared gains after a gap-up open in the afternoon session.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US fell by 2 to 90 rigs for the week to February 12, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research said: “Natural gas traded positive during the last trading session; aggressive longs are still holding up prices, but stubborn shorts refuse to budge, banking on weather models calling for the cold to break up by the end of the month. Natural gas has support at Rs 206 levels below it may come down to Rs 197 levels.”

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 41.15 points or 1.53 percent to 2,726.34.

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 221.70 and an intraday low of Rs 216.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 223.20.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 3.40, or 1.58 percent, to Rs 218.70 per mmBtu at 14:30 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,160 lots.

Natural gas delivery for March rose Rs 1.70, or 0.80 percent, to Rs 213.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,117 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,138.23 crore and Rs 57.45 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services expect choppy trading inside Rs 222-198 levels and breaking any of the sides would suggest fresh short term directions.

At 09:02 (GMT), the natural gas price surged 3.37 percent quoting at $3.01 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.