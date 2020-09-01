Natural gas futures up 1.47% to to Rs 193.50 per mmBtu

Natural gas futures edged higher to Rs 193.50 per mmBtu on September 1 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price has slipped 1 percent on August 31 on Nymex.

Natural gas price was supported by risk premium due to storm activity. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said tropical depression has formed on the US East Coast and another pattern developing over the Caribbean Sea.

According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement about 41.29 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude production was closed as of August 31.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 195.90 and an intraday low of Rs 192.60 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas delivery for September gained Rs 2.80, or 1.47 percent, to Rs 193.50 per mmBtu at 14:51 hours IST with a business turnover of 8,419 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October was up Rs 2.20, or 1.03 percent at Rs 215.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,614 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 791.15 crore and Rs 27.55 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural gas will trade sideways for the session with support placed at Rs 189-185 whereas resistance is at Rs 198.50-200.8.

At 09:24 (GMT), the natural gas price gained 0.61 percent quoting at $2.64 per mmBtu in New York.