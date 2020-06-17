Natural gas futures up 0.49% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 124.80 per mmBtu on June 17 as participants increased their long positions. However, prices remain under pressure due to mild weather and weak demand in the US.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 125.20 and an intraday low of Rs 123.20 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery gained Rs 0.60, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 124.30 per mmBtu at 14:57 hours IST on a business turnover of 21,397 lots.

The same for July delivery was up Rs 0.20, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 131.60 per mmBtu on a business volume of 3,012 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 463.14 crore and Rs 19.78 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 128 and Rs 126, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 121-119 zone.

At 09:29 (GMT), the price of natural gas rose 0.87 percent to $1.62 per mmBtu in New York.