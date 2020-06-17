App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures up 0.49% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 125.20 and an intraday low of Rs 123.20 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 124.80 per mmBtu on June 17 as participants increased their long positions. However, prices remain under pressure due to mild weather and weak demand in the US.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 125.20 and an intraday low of Rs 123.20 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery gained Rs 0.60, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 124.30 per mmBtu at 14:57 hours IST on a business turnover of 21,397 lots.

Close

The same for July delivery was up Rs 0.20, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 131.60 per mmBtu on a business volume of 3,012 lots.

related news

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 463.14 crore and Rs 19.78 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 128 and Rs 126, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 121-119 zone.

At 09:29 (GMT), the price of natural gas rose 0.87 percent to $1.62 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.