172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-trade-lower-at-rs-186-10-per-mmbtu-on-weak-demand-near-contract-expiry-dates-5904881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures trade lower at Rs 186.10 per mmBtu on weak demand near contract expiry dates

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 187.20 and an intraday low of Rs 182.50 per mmBtu on MCX. Natural gas price may remain under pressure after the sell-off on September 29.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 186.10 per mmBtu on September 30 as participants increased their short positions, as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had slipped 8.4 percent the previous day on the NYMEX index.

Natural gas price tumbled on account of the milder weather forecast and position squaring near the contract expiry.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 187.20 and an intraday low of Rs 182.50 per mmBtu on the MCX index. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 181.50 and a high of Rs 221.

Close

Natural gas delivery for October slipped Rs 2.20, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 186.10 per mmBtu at 2:19 pm IST with a business turnover of 8,734 lots.

related news

Natural gas delivery for November slides Rs 1.40, or 0.61 percent at Rs 228.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,445 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 934.56 crore and Rs 28.78 crore, respectively.

Natural gas price may remain under pressure after the sell-off on September 29. "However, we recommend waiting for some recovery to create a fresh position. The focus may continue to be on the US weather, trend in energy prices and storm activity in the Atlantic," said Kotak Securities in a note.

At 8:52 am GMT, the price was down 1.68 percent quoting at $2.51 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.