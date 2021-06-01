MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures trade in bullish note, surges over 5% in last 3 trading sessions

Natural gas may remain in a range amid lack of clear cues however hopes of higher weather-related demand may keep prices supported.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / June 01, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Natural Gas

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures traded higher on Tuesday on firm cues from the Asian market as NYMEX was shut on Monday. The gas price has been gaining for the last three days and rose 5.07 in the same period.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June soared by Rs 3.70, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 225.50 per mmBtu at 14:28 hours IST with a business turnover of 17,920 lots.

Natural gas delivery for July jumped Rs 3.80, or 1.70 percent, to Rs 227.40 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,353 lots.

The value of June and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 563.74 crore and Rs 37.97 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was higher 47.84 points or 1.76 percent to 2,768.60.

Close

Related stories

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, International natural gas futures have started higher this Tuesday morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural gas could trade in a range of $2.95-3.10 levels in the coming session.”

Technically, MCX Natural gas could see a sideways to marginal downside momentum in coming session where Rs 223-227 levels will hold resistance and support is at Rs 219-217 levels”, Iyer noted.

The gas prices were supported by higher crude prices, pickup in summer demand and a third weekly decline in US natural gas rig count indicating a weakening production outlook.

The weather is expected to be warmer in most of the United States thus increasing cooling demand.

Natural gas may remain in a range amid lack of clear cues however hopes of higher weather-related demand may keep prices supported, said Kotak Securities.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.28, which suggests bullish movement in the price.

At 0910 (GMT), the natural gas price climbed 3.52 percent quoting at $3.09 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Jun 1, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.