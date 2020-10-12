Natural gas futures trade firm at Rs 214.80 per mmBtu, up 10.5% last week

Natural gas futures traded higher at Rs 214.80 per mmBtu on October 12 as participants increased their long positions, as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had jumped 10.5 percent last week on the MCX Index.

Natural gas prices were supported by a shutdown caused by Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico offshore production facility, halting nearly two-third of natural gas output in the United States.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US fell by one to 73 for the week ending October 9.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 214.90 and an intraday low of Rs 205.40 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 221.

Natural gas delivery for October gained Rs 12.80, or 6.34 percent, to Rs 214.60 per mmBtu at 2:14 pm with a business turnover of 10,013 lots.

Natural gas delivery for November rose Rs 7.40, or 3.14 percent at Rs 243.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,175 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 831.94 crore and Rs 35.16 crore, respectively.

MCX natural gas price is expected to trade in a positive trend with support at Rs 208 level and intermediate support at Rs 211 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance at Rs 215-218 level.

At 8:49 am GMT, the natural gas price was up 6.86 percent quoting at $2.92 per mmBtu in New York.