Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures trade firm at Rs 187.40 per mmBtu ahead of weekly inventory report

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 189.50 and a low of Rs 186.70 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures traded firm at Rs 187.40 per mmBtu on October 1 as participants increased their long positions. The commodity had slipped 1.3 percent on September 30 on the NYMEX.

Globally, prices are holding steady near the crucial $2.5/mmBtu level as market players are now positioning for the weekly inventory report scheduled to be released later in the day.

The commodity has been supported by pickup in LNG exports and upbeat US economic data, which is offset by increase in gas production, rise in rig count and easing storm concerns.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 189.50 and a low of Rs 186.70 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 180.10 and a high of Rs 221.

Natural gas delivery for October gained Rs 0.9, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 187.40 per mmBtu at 14:19 hours IST on a business turnover of 8,036 lots. The same for November delivery slipped Rs 0.8, or 0.35 percent, at Rs 230.10 per mmBtu on a business turnover of 1,591 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 756.54 crore and Rs 21.74 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas price may remain sideways ahead of inventory report. However, the general bias still remains weak owing to well supplied US market and bleak demand outlook," said Kotak Securities.

At 08:52 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 1.03 percent at $2.55 per mmBtu in New York.

First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:46 pm

