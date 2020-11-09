Natural gas futures touch fresh low of Rs 210.10 per mmBtu intraday for November series

Natural gas futures slumped to Rs 211.50 per mmBtu on November 9 as participants increased their short positions, as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 13.23 percent the previous week on the MCX index.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US fell by one to 71 for the week ending November 6, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 218 and an intraday low of Rs 210.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 210.10 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Natural gas delivery for November fell Rs 3.40, or 1.58 percent, to Rs 211.30 per mmBtu at 2.28 pm with a business turnover of 14,427 lots.

Natural gas delivery for December slipped Rs 3.50, or 1.55 percent, to Rs 222.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,288 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 781.28 crore and Rs 25.18 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural gas will trade in a range for the session with support placed at Rs 205-200 whereas resistance is at Rs 215-218.50, according to a Motilal Oswal note.

At 9.01 am GMT, the natural gas price was down 1.45 percent quoting at $2.84 per mmBtu in New York.