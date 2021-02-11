Natural gas futures surge 2.46% to Rs 216.50 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures climbed to Rs 216.50 per mmBtu on February 11, with participants increasing their long positions as seen by the open interest. The price had risen 2.7 percent on the NYMEX the previous day.

Natural gas was supported by cold weather that swept across the US and warning of ice storms boosted heating demand.

Market participants will take further cues from the US EIA weekly inventory report scheduled to be released later in the day.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, “Natural gas traded positive during the last trading session. The six-10 days forecast shows that the weather will be freezing throughout the mid-west and shows a ridge trough pattern where cold weather moves south from Canada, pushing cold air down to Texas.”

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index jumped 64.85 points or 2.46 percent to 2,702.65.

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 218.80 and an intraday low of Rs 215.30 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 223.20.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 5.20, or 2.46 percent, to Rs 216.50 per mmBtu at 1432 hours IST, with a business turnover of 11,486 lots. Delivery for March edged up Rs 1.80, or 0.86 percent, to Rs 212 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,879 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,589.81 crore and Rs 63.14 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural gas price is expected to trade in a positive trend, with support at Rs 213 level and intermediate support at Rs 215 level, said Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised clients to buy on dip, targeting higher resistance at Rs 220-223 zone.

At 0905 GMT, the natural gas price was up 2.10 percent quoting at $2.97 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.