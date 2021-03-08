Natural gas futures soar nearly 1% to Rs 199.10 per mmBtu on positive global cues

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 199.10 per mmBtu on March 8 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The price had dropped by 4.23 percent last week on the MCX.

The energy extended gains in the afternoon after a gap-up start tracking firm global cues.

The commodity has been trading lower than 5, 20, 50 and 100 days' moving averages but higher than 200-day moving average on a daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.22 which indicates weakness in prices.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US remained unchanged at 92 for the week to March 5, said energy services firm Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

The losses in natural gas have been limited by an optimistic outlook for US LNG exports.

The US CFTC data showed that speculators cut their net long in natural gas futures and options positions by 13,615 contracts to 329,872 in the week to March 2.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started higher this morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in the range of $2.55-2.85 levels.”

MCX March Natural Gas holds resistance near Rs 199-203 levels and supports near Rs 195-193 levels, he said.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 26.35 points or 1.01 percent to 2,624.39.

In the futures market, natural gas for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 200 and an intraday low of Rs 197.20 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 175 and a high of Rs 222.20.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 1.90, or 0.96 percent, to Rs 199.10 per mmBtu at 14:31 hours IST with a business turnover of 10,638 lots.

Natural gas delivery for April jumped by Rs 1.60, or 0.80 percent, to Rs 202.40 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,254 lots.

The value of March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 532.93 crore and Rs 36.52 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services said if the resistance of Rs 202 remains capped, the continuation of selling pressure is likely in the counter with major resistance seen at Rs 209 level.

At 09:05 (GMT), the natural gas price soared 0.44 percent quoting at $2.71 per mmBtu in New York.

