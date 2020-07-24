App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures slump 2.23% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 133.40 and an intraday low of Rs 131.30 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 131.8 per mmBtu on July 24 as participants increased their short positions. The commodity dipped marginally after rising 6.2 percent on NYMEX on July 23.

Prices has been aided by an increase in cooling demand due to hot weather in some parts of the US along with tropical depression building off the coast of Texas which may develop into a storm and reduce gas production temporarily.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas inventories jumped by 37 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended July 17.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 133.40 and a low of Rs 131.30 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, it has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 3, or 2.23 percent, to Rs 131.60 per mmBtu at 14:43 hours IST on a business turnover of 12,326 lots. The same for August delivery eased Rs 3.30, or 2.38 percent, at Rs 135.40 per mmBtu on a business volume of 5,050 lots.

The value of July and August’s contracts traded so far is Rs 454.60 crore and Rs 56.56 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has intraday support at Rs 127-124 and resistance at Rs 137-139, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage advised its clients to buy on dips around Rs 129-127 levels.

At 09:16 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.62 percent at $1.75 per mmBtu in New York.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

