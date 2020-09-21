Natural gas futures slip nearly 3% to Rs 146 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures edged lower to Rs 146 per mmBtu on September 21 as participants increased their short positions. The commodity declined 9.74 percent last week on the NYMEX.

Prices trended lower after US government data revealed a larger than expected weekly increase in domestic supplies of the fuel.

Also weighing on the price was a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast of a mild winter in its three-month temperature outlook.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 148.90 and a low of Rs 144.80 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas futures for September delivery slipped Rs 4.50, or 2.99 percent, to Rs 146 per mmBtu at 15:14 hours IST on a business turnover of 16,098 lots. The same for October decreased Rs 0.60, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 192.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,265 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 840.49 crore and Rs 52.01 crore, respectively.

"An intraday pullback could be seen in natural gas but the upside too will be capped at Rs 152-155 as it will act as strong resistance," said Motilal Oswal.

At 09:51 (GMT), the natural gas prices were down 3.42 percent at $1.97 per mmBtu in New York.