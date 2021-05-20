MARKET NEWS

Natural gas futures slip ahead of EIA weekly inventory report

Natural gas is also weighed down by concerns about Asian demand amid rising coronavirus cases.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / May 20, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Natural gas futures traded lower on May 20 ahead of the Energy Information Agency (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas price corrected sharply after testing a three-month high amid a sharp fall in crude oil price, lack of clear signs of a pickup in summer-related cooling demand.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for May fell Rs 0.50, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 217.50 per mmBtu at 14:42 hours IST with a business turnover of 9,946 lots.

Natural gas delivery for June eased Rs 0.50, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 222.80 per mmBtu with a business volume of 9,873 lots.

The value of May and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 212.98 crore and Rs 159.01 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index dropped 7.36 points or 0.27 percent to 2,731.80.

“International natural gas futures are trading marginally higher in the early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas trade in a range of $2.90-3.10 levels”, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

On the MCX, Natural Gas May could see a sideways momentum in the coming session where Rs 220-Rs 223 levels will hold resistance and support is at Rs 217-Rs 215 levels,” Iyer added.

Natural gas is also weighed down by concerns about Asian demand amid rising coronavirus cases.

Natural gas has slipped below the $3/mmBtu level however a sustained fall may come only if the inventory report disappoints and reports a much bigger than expected rise in gas stocks, said Kotak Securities.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5 and 20 days’ moving averages on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.87 which indicates a sideways movement in the price.

At 09:28 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 0.13 percent to quote at $2.96 per mmBtu in New York.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: May 20, 2021 03:21 pm

