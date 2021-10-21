MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures slip ahead of EIA inventory report

Natural gas has been trading higher than 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages but lower than the 5 and 20 days SMA and EMA on the daily chart.

PTI
Mumbai / October 21, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

Natural gas futures traded weak on October 21 as the market awaited Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report scheduled for release later in the day. Gas prices had jumped 1.61 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity traded in the red since morning, tracking the muted overseas cues.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for October slides Rs 4.40, or 1.13 percent to Rs 383 per mmBtu at 14:30 hours with a business turnover of 3,442 lots.

Gas delivery for November slumped Rs 3.70, or 0.90 percent, to Rs 405.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,657 lots.

The value of October and November's contracts traded so far is Rs 612.11 crore and Rs 198.40 crore, respectively.

Close

Related stories

MCX Enrgdex declined by 2 points or 0.03 percent at 6,444 at 2.32pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Crude Oil and MCX Natural Gas futures.

“Natural gas prices rose on Wednesday after bouncing off support and resuming their upward trend. Support can be found near the 50-day moving average which is located near $4.90. MCX Natural gas is trading near Rs 385, support sen at Rs 387-393 while resistance is at Rs 397-410,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited. 

Market participants now look forward to EIA weekly inventory report scheduled for release later today. Expectations are for a 91 billion cubic feet (Bcf) build in stockpiles, according to survey provider Estimize.

As per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the weather will remain warmer than normal for the next two weeks across most of the mid-West and East Coast. forecast a mild winter in its three-month temperature outlook also weighed on the price.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 50, 100, and 200-day simple and exponential moving averages but lower than the 5 and 20 days SMA and EMA on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.78, which indicates a subdued trend in price.

At 0915 GMT, the natural gas price was down 0.95 percent at $5.12 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Oct 21, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.