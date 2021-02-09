Natural gas futures slip 2.28% to Rs 205.80 per mmBtu on negative global cues

Natural gas futures slide to Rs 205.80 per mmBtu on February 9 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had gained 0.7 percent on February 8 on the NYMEX.

Natural gas declined after touching November 2020 highs and is struggling to sustain above $3/mmBtu levels.

“Natural gas traded negative during the last trading session. The weather is expected to be much colder than normal through all of the US. Natural gas has support at Rs 206 levels below it may come down to 197 levels. He recommends buying Natural Gas February futures near Rs 209-209.50 with a stop loss of Rs 206 for a target of Rs 217,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index fell 61.11 points, or 2.33 percent, to 2,565.46.

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 213.70 and an intraday low of Rs 205.20 per mmBtu on the MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 219.80.

Natural gas delivery for February slipped Rs 4.80, or 2.28 percent, to Rs 205.80 per mmBtu at 14:31 hours IST with a business turnover of 10,960 lots.

Natural gas delivery for March dropped Rs 3.40, or 1.62 percent, to Rs 205.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,614 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,070.73 crore and Rs 77.38 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors and we need fresh triggers to push prices beyond the $3/mmBtu level. We, however, recommend buying at lower levels on expectations of higher demand, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:04 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 2.29 percent quoting at $2.81 per mmBtu in New York.

