App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures slip 2.14% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.20 and an intraday low of Rs 132.10 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 133 per mmBtu on July 10 as participants increased their short positions. Weighing on prices is rising coronavirus cases in the US, which could hamper demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended July 3.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.20 and an intraday low of Rs 132.10 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Close

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 2.90, or 2.14 percent, to Rs 132.60 per mmBtu at 14:46 hours IST on a business turnover of 16,195 lots.

The same for August delivery was down Rs 2.80, or 2 percent at Rs 136.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,627 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 552.73 crore and Rs 16.27 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as Rs 129 is held as immediate support, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 136-138 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:19 (GMT), natural gas was trading down 1.52 percent at $1.75 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.