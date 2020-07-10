Natural gas futures slip 2.14% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 133 per mmBtu on July 10 as participants increased their short positions. Weighing on prices is rising coronavirus cases in the US, which could hamper demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended July 3.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.20 and an intraday low of Rs 132.10 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 2.90, or 2.14 percent, to Rs 132.60 per mmBtu at 14:46 hours IST on a business turnover of 16,195 lots.

The same for August delivery was down Rs 2.80, or 2 percent at Rs 136.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,627 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 552.73 crore and Rs 16.27 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as Rs 129 is held as immediate support, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 136-138 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:19 (GMT), natural gas was trading down 1.52 percent at $1.75 per mmBtu in New York.