Natural Gas Futures Slip 11.44% To Rs 191.90 Per MmBtu During The Week, Outlook Bearish

Natural gas futures jumped to settle at Rs 191.90 per mmBtu on December 4 due to short covering of positions by participants as seen by the open interest. However, the gas price declined 11.44 percent during the week.

The average total supply of natural gas has been higher compared to the previous week, averaging at 95.8 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day), according to PointLogic Energy.

The demand for natural gas has been higher in the last week amid increased residential sector demand to 103.2 Bcf/d last week compared with 95.9 Bcf/d in the previous week.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories decreased by 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended November 27.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index rose 49.50 points, or 2.14 percent to end at 2,358.62.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate, Choice Broking said, “Fundamentally for the weeks ahead, we are estimating MCX Natural Gas futures to trade bearish in expectancy of steady supplies, lower demand/usage and fall in inventories observed on a weekly basis.”

“The US CPC further expects warmer weather condition for the next 6-10 days which is expected to pressure prices in the week ahead. Overall, we expect the bearish trend in MCX Natural Gas futures in the coming week”, he said.

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 192 and an intraday low of Rs 182.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 182.10 and a high of Rs 259.80.

Natural gas delivery for December gained Rs 5.30, or 2.84 percent to settle at Rs 191.90 per mmBtu with a business turnover of 9,224 lots.

Natural gas delivery for January surged Rs 5.50, or 2.93 percent, to close at Rs 193.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,456 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded on December 4 was Rs 5,068.56 crore and Rs 187.17 crore, respectively.

Natural gas price settled with a gain of 1.87 percent quoting at $2.55 per mmBtu in New York.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management.