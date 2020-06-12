App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures slip 1.73% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 138.50 and an intraday low of Rs 135.50 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 136 per mmBtu on June 12 as participants increased their short positions.

Prices received support from forecast of warm weather in the US in the coming days that may keep cooling demand high and lower US gas production.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 93 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended June 5.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 138.50 and an intraday low of Rs 135.50 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 130.60 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas delivery for June slipped Rs 2.40, or 1.73 percent, to Rs 136 per mmBtu at 15:24 hours IST on a business turnover of 13,318 lots.

The same for July delivery eased Rs 2.30, or 1.58 percent, to Rs 143.30 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,323 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 650.11 crore and Rs 25.94 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 135 and intermediate support at Rs 137 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:56 (GMT), natural gas price was down 1.27 percent at $1.79 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

