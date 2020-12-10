PlusFinancial Times
Natural gas futures slip 1.65% to Rs 178.90 per mmBtu on weak demand

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 179.60 and an intraday low of Rs 175.90 per mmBtu on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / Dec 10, 2020 / 03:15 PM IST

Natural gas futures slipped to Rs 178.90 per mmBtu on December 10 as participants increased short positions. Natural gas price had gained 1.79 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

Market participants will take a further cue from US Energy Information Agency weekly inventory report later in the day.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index eased 37.12 points or 1.65 percent to 2,215.07.

Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “Natural Gas Price is trading sideways; late winter start is not supportive for demand and drag down the prices. The downside support is Rs 160 which is also 200 Days SMA and will be the key level for the commodity, whereas Rs 187.70 act as day resistance, Price is expected to trade between Rs 178-187 Levels.”

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 179.60 and an intraday low of Rs 175.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 175.90 and a high of Rs 259.80.

Natural gas delivery for December slipped Rs 3, or 1.65 percent to Rs 178.90 per mmBtu at 14:30 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,575 lots.

Natural gas delivery for January edged lower Rs 2.80, or 1.52 percent, to Rs 181.10 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,004 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 958.69 crore and Rs 48.51 crore, respectively.

At 09:02 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 0.86 percent quoting at $2.42 per mmBtu in New York.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
