Natural gas futures slip 1.13% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 131.70 per mmBtu on June 15 due to build-up of a short positions, weak US growth forecast and sluggish economic activity.

In related news, the number of natural gas rigs drilling in the US increased by two to 78 rigs, the first jumped since mid-January.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 133 and an intraday low of Rs 130.80 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 130.60 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery slipped Rs 1.50, or 1.13 percent, to Rs 131.70 per mmBtu at 14:47 hours IST on a business turnover of 17,309 lots.

The same for July delivery eased Rs 2.10, or 1.49 percent, to Rs 138.50 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,627 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 499.53 crore and Rs 18.53 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 136 and Rs 134 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 130-128.

At 09:20 (GMT), natural gas price was down 0.17 percent quoting at $1.72 per mmBtu in New York.