Natural gas futures slide nearly 4% to Rs 191.80 per mmBtu on weak overseas cues

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures price slumped to Rs 191.80 per mmBtu on January 18 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 1.27 percent last week on the MCX.

The commodity extended decline after a gap down open and was trading near day’s low in the afternoon session.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US rose by 1 at 85 rigs for the week to January 15, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the second straight week.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “During last week, natural gas prices attempted to rebound a little, but gave back losses close to the $2.8 range. We haven’t developed a shooting star entirely, but it definitely implies something similar.”

“We are entering the warmer time of year that would usually allow demand for for natural gas to decline. As we roll into the spring, the market is likely to go looking towards the $2.25 level, possibly the $2 level underneath”, Purohit noted.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was down 76.08 points, or 3.10 percent to 2,380.87.

In the futures market, natural gas for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 199.20 and an intraday low of Rs 190.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 167.40 and a high of Rs 255.90.

Natural gas delivery for January slides Rs 7.80, or 3.91 percent, to Rs 191.80 per mmBtu at 15:00 hours IST with a business turnover of 10,798 lots.

Natural gas delivery for February slipped Rs 6.10, or 3.10 percent, to Rs 190.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,414 lots.

The value of January and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,249.64 crore and Rs 73.24 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services Limited said, “Intraday movement will be on the downside as long as price stay below Rs 200. The price needs to break Rs 208 to reverse the current sentiments.

At 09:33 (GMT), the natural gas price tanked 4.68 percent quoting at $2.60 per mmBtu in New York.

