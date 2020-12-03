PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures slide nearly 4.5% to Rs 200.10 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.30 and an intraday low of Rs 199.50 per mmBtu on the MCX.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 02:45 PM IST

Natural gas futures traded lower at Rs 200.10 per mmBtu on December 3 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 3.5 percent on December 2 on the NYMEX.

Natural gas price has struggled to break past the key $3/mmBtu levels due to mixed factors.

Market participants are likely to take a further cue from weekly natural gas data to be released by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) later in the day.

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.30 and an intraday low of Rs 199.50 per mmBtu on the MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 198 and a high of Rs 259.80.

Natural gas delivery for December dropped Rs 9.40, or 4.49 percent, to Rs 200.10 per mmBtu at 14:24 hours IST with a business turnover of 15,219 lots.

Related stories

Natural gas delivery for January fell Rs 8.30, or 3.95 percent, to Rs 201.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,300 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,209.45 crore and Rs 48.42 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain under pressure ahead of inventory report however a sharp decline is unlikely unless the EIA reports a smaller-than-expected decline in stocks, said Kotak Securities.

At 08:59 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 3.17 percent quoting at $2.69 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #natural gas
first published: Dec 3, 2020 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.