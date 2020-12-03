Natural gas futures slide nearly 4.5% to Rs 200.10 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.30 and an intraday low of Rs 199.50 per mmBtu on the MCX.

Natural gas futures traded lower at Rs 200.10 per mmBtu on December 3 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 3.5 percent on December 2 on the NYMEX.

Natural gas price has struggled to break past the key $3/mmBtu levels due to mixed factors.

Market participants are likely to take a further cue from weekly natural gas data to be released by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) later in the day.

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.30 and an intraday low of Rs 199.50 per mmBtu on the MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 198 and a high of Rs 259.80.

Natural gas delivery for December dropped Rs 9.40, or 4.49 percent, to Rs 200.10 per mmBtu at 14:24 hours IST with a business turnover of 15,219 lots.

Natural gas delivery for January fell Rs 8.30, or 3.95 percent, to Rs 201.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,300 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,209.45 crore and Rs 48.42 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain under pressure ahead of inventory report however a sharp decline is unlikely unless the EIA reports a smaller-than-expected decline in stocks, said Kotak Securities.

At 08:59 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 3.17 percent quoting at $2.69 per mmBtu in New York.