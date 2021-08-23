Natural gas futures rise on positive global cues, decline in US rig count

Natural gas futures trade higher on August 23 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The gas prices had modestly jumped 0.38 percent last week on the MCX.

The energy commodity recouped earlier losses and turn green in the afternoon trade after a gap-down start, tracking the stronger overseas trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for September soared Rs 1.30, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 291.50 per mmBtu at 14:19 hours with a business turnover of 7,144 lots.

Gas delivery for October gained Rs 1.30, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 296.70 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,338 lots.

The value of September and October's contracts traded so far is Rs 273.55 crore and Rs 13.62 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index increased 12.16 points or 0.34 percent to 3,540.73.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate, Choice Broking said, “We are estimating MCX Natural Gas futures to trade bullish in expectancy of similar supplies, the expectancy of higher demand/usage and a small rise in inventories observed on a weekly basis. US CPC further expects extreme weather conditions for the next 6-10 days in the summer season which may bring bullish trend in price during the week. Overall, we expect a bullish trend in MCX Natural Gas futures in the coming week.”

Geojit Financial Services said, “If the support of Rs 282 remains there are chances of intraday recovery upticks. A close below Rs 262 is another signal of liquidation pressure.”

In its weekly report, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US declined by 5 to 97 rigs for the week to August 20.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 50, 100, and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator RSI is at 51.39, which suggests a sideways movement in the price.

At 09:02 GMT, the natural gas price climbed 1.24 percent at $3.91 per mmBtu in New York.

