Natural gas futures rise nearly 1% to Rs 199.70 per mmBtu on overseas cues

Natural gas futures trade higher at Rs 199.70 per mmBtu on December 21 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The price of natural gas had risen 3.13 percent last week on the MCX.

The price traded at day’s high after a gap-up opening, supported by the bullish EIA report last week, cold weather and increasing LNG demand.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US jumped by 2 to 81 rigs for the week ended December 18, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the second straight week.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index inched higher by 27.12 points, or 1.11 percent to 2,460.54.

Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “The price is expected to trade between Rs 193 and R 202. Inventory fall and cold weather may take price higher.”

In the futures market, natural gas for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 200.10 and an intraday low of Rs 197.80 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 175.90 and a high of Rs 259.80.

Natural gas delivery for December rose by Rs 1.90, or 0.96 percent, to Rs 199.70 per mmBtu at 14:33 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,389 lots.

Natural gas delivery for January gained Rs 2.10, or 1.06 percent, to Rs 199.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,069 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 884.05 crore and Rs 40.95 crore, respectively.

Natural gas prices edged higher in the last trading session and closed around Rs 199. Price is facing strong resistance around Rs 200 level and it is not able to breach the mentioned level due to selling pressure, said Axis Securities.

A breakout above the mentioned level will be a positive sign for prices and it may touch Rs 203 level on an intraday basis.

At 09:07 (GMT), the natural gas price was soared by 0.26 percent quoting at $2.70 per mmBtu in New York.

