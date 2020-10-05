Natural gas futures rise 2% to Rs 186.40 per mmBtu on global cues

Natural gas futures traded firm at Rs 186.40 per mmBtu on October 5 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had gained 13.97 percent last week on the NYMEX.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories rose by 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended September 25.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 187.70 and an intraday low of Rs 185.30 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 221.

Natural gas delivery for October gained Rs 3.80, or 2.08 percent, to Rs 186.40 per mmBtu at 14:34 hours IST with a business turnover of 7,894 lots.

Natural gas delivery for November slipped Rs 0.80, or 0.35 percent at Rs 225.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,310 lots.

The value of October and November contracts traded so far is Rs 927.48 crore and Rs 39.85 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural gas price is expected to trade sideways trend with support at Rs 183 level and resistance at Rs 191 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:09 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 4.22 percent quoting at $2.54 per mmBtu in New York.