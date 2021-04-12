Natural gas futures rise 1.64% to Rs 192.20 per mmBtu on colder weather outlook

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures jumped to Rs 192.20 per mmBtu on April 12 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined by 2.58 percent last week on the MCX.

The energy commodity traded in the green after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking a positive global trend.

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 50 and 100 day’s moving average on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.31 which indicates sideways momentum in the prices.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US rose by two to 93 rigs for the week to April 9, said energy services firm Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the weather is expected to become cooler than normal for most mid-west for the next 6-10 and 8-14 days.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that natural gas inventories ended in March 2021 at nearly 1.8 Tcf, which is 2 percent lower than the five-year (2016-20) average.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started higher this morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $2.35-2.65 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Natural Gas Apil holds support levels at Rs 187 and Rs 183 whereas resistances are at Rs 191 and 194,” Iyer added.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 36.29 points or 1.48 percent to 2,481.42.

In the futures market, natural gas for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 192.70 and an intraday low of Rs 190 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.80 and a high of Rs 223.

Natural gas delivery for April gained Rs 3.10, or 1.64 percent, to Rs 192.20 per mmBtu at 14:59 hours IST with a business turnover of 17,595 lots.

Natural gas delivery for May rose Rs 2.90, or 1.48 percent, to Rs 198.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,576 lots.

The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 615.44 crore and Rs 41.75 crore, respectively.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said: “Natural gas has resistance at Rs 197 levels above which it may come towards Rs 205 levels. Support for the energy commodity is at Rs 187 level.”

At 09:33 (GMT), the natural gas price soared 1.50 percent, quoting at $2.56 per mmBtu in New York.

