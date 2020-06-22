Natural gas futures rise 1.41% on short covering

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 129.60 per mmBtu on June 22 on short covering by participants.

Prices were supported by a pickup in cooling demand as a forecast of hot weather in some parts of the US and lower gas output. The number of natural gas rigs drilling in the US dropped by three to 75.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 130.30 and an intraday low of Rs 128.50 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery gained Rs 1.80, or 1.41 percent, to Rs 129.90 per mmBtu at 14:36 hours IST on a business turnover of 17,729 lots.

The same for July delivery edged higher by Rs 1.20, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 136.30 per mmBtu on a business volume of 3,228 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 446.71 crore and Rs 29 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 133 and Rs 131, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on a rise targeting lower support at Rs 127-125.

At 09:10 (GMT), the natural gas traded at $1.77 per mmBtu in New York, up 1.77 percent.