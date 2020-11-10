PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-rise-1-08-to-rs-215-10-per-mmbtu-on-positive-global-cues-6097551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures rise 1.08% to Rs 215.10 per mmBtu on positive global cues

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 216.50 and an intraday low of Rs 210.80 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures traded firm at Rs 215.10 per mmBtu on November 10 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The price of natural gas had declined 1 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The price has turned range-bound amid mixed factors such as mild weather reduced heating demand, steady production and reduced attractiveness for US LNG exports, and worries about rising coronavirus cases in the US.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 216.50 and an intraday low of Rs 210.80 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 210.10 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Close

Natural gas delivery for November gained Rs 2.30, or 1.08 percent, to Rs 215.10 per mmBtu at 14:18 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,719 lots.

related news

Natural gas delivery for December rose by Rs 2, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 225.70 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,400 lots.

The value of November and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,071.43 crore and Rs 26.25 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors; however, general bias still remains weak owing to weaker demand expectations, said Kotak Securities.

At 08:51 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 1.22 percent quoting at $2.89 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.