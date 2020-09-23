Natural gas futures remain steady at Rs 134.50 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures were steady at Rs 134.50 per mmBtu on September 23 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas marginally declined 0.1 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

Natural gas prices have fallen sharply in the last few days. However, the price has managed to hold near $1.8/mmBtu levels as market players await fresh cues.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 135.60 and an intraday low of Rs 133.60 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas delivery for September gained Rs 0.10, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 134.50 per mmBtu at 15:20 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,005 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October slipped Rs 3.90, or 2.05 percent at Rs 186.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,123 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 502.36 crore and Rs 103.50 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has fallen sharply from recent highs and while overall sentiment seems weak, price is holding near $1.8/mmBtu level and a corrective rebound before inventory report could be possible, said Kotak Securities, adding that it is better to wait for higher levels to create fresh shorts.

At 09:55 (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally down 0.05 percent quoting at $1.83 per mmBtu in New York.