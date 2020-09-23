172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-remain-steady-at-rs-134-50-per-mmbtu-in-afternoon-trade-5875711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures remain steady at Rs 134.50 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 135.60 and an intraday low of Rs 133.60 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures were steady at Rs 134.50 per mmBtu on September 23 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas marginally declined 0.1 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

Natural gas prices have fallen sharply in the last few days. However, the price has managed to hold near $1.8/mmBtu levels as market players await fresh cues.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 135.60 and an intraday low of Rs 133.60 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Close

Natural gas delivery for September gained Rs 0.10, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 134.50 per mmBtu at 15:20 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,005 lots.

related news

Natural gas delivery for October slipped Rs 3.90, or 2.05 percent at Rs 186.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,123 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 502.36 crore and Rs 103.50 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has fallen sharply from recent highs and while overall sentiment seems weak, price is holding near $1.8/mmBtu level and a corrective rebound before inventory report could be possible, said Kotak Securities, adding that it is better to wait for higher levels to create fresh shorts.

At 09:55 (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally down 0.05 percent quoting at $1.83 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.