MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures remain firm ahead of inventory report

Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in the range of $3.05--3.250 levels.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / June 10, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
Natural Gas

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures traded firm on June 10 as the market players await Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas prices ended flat on June 9 on the NYMEX.

The energy price traded at day’s high after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking firm global cues.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June rose by Rs 2.70, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 231.10 per mmBtu at 14:27 hours with a business turnover of 22,703 lots.

Gas delivery for July jumped by Rs 2.60, or 1.13 percent, to Rs 232.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,986 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 445.82 crore and Rs 38.75 crore, respectively. 

Close

Related stories

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index increased 33.12 points or 1.18 percent to 2,834.84.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started flat this Thursday morning and turn positive in the early afternoon Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $3.05--3.250 levels.”

On the domestic front, MCX Natural Gas June holds strong support near Rs 226- Rs 224 levels. Resistance is at Rs 231-Rs 233 levels, Iyer added.

“MCX Natural gas June had a gapped-up beginning and traded marginally upside sustaining above the support mark of Rs 227.90 ahead of Thursday’s inventory report from the Department of Energy,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited. 

Expectations are for a 98 billion cubic feet build according to survey provider Estimate.

The weather is expected to be warmer than normal for the next two weeks, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.32, which suggests bullish movement in the price.

At 09:09 GMT, the natural gas price was up 0.99 percent to quote at $3.16 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Market news #natural gas #Natural Gas fundamentals #Natural Gas Technicals #Nymex natural gas
first published: Jun 10, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey