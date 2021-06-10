Natural gas futures remain firm ahead of inventory report

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures traded firm on June 10 as the market players await Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas prices ended flat on June 9 on the NYMEX.

The energy price traded at day’s high after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking firm global cues.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June rose by Rs 2.70, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 231.10 per mmBtu at 14:27 hours with a business turnover of 22,703 lots.

Gas delivery for July jumped by Rs 2.60, or 1.13 percent, to Rs 232.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,986 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 445.82 crore and Rs 38.75 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index increased 33.12 points or 1.18 percent to 2,834.84.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started flat this Thursday morning and turn positive in the early afternoon Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $3.05--3.250 levels.”

On the domestic front, MCX Natural Gas June holds strong support near Rs 226- Rs 224 levels. Resistance is at Rs 231-Rs 233 levels, Iyer added.

“MCX Natural gas June had a gapped-up beginning and traded marginally upside sustaining above the support mark of Rs 227.90 ahead of Thursday’s inventory report from the Department of Energy,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Expectations are for a 98 billion cubic feet build according to survey provider Estimate.

The weather is expected to be warmer than normal for the next two weeks, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.32, which suggests bullish movement in the price.

At 09:09 GMT, the natural gas price was up 0.99 percent to quote at $3.16 per mmBtu in New York.

