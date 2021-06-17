Natural gas futures remain firm ahead of inventory report

Natural gas futures traded firm on June 17 as the market players await Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas prices had gained 0.3 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy prices traded in the positive after a gap-up start in the afternoon session despite weak global cues.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for June rose by Rs 1.20, or 0.50 percent, to Rs 239.20 per mmBtu at 14:26 hours with a business turnover of 16,665 lots.

Gas delivery for July soared Rs 1.30, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 241.10 per mmBtu with a business volume of 5,849 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 322.37 crore and Rs 66.51 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index edged up 15.83 points or 0.54 percent to 2,936.93.

The pullback in gas prices looks temporary as both supply and demand-side are providing support to the market.

Market players are positioning for weekly inventory report due in the evening. The EIA is expected to report a 72 billion cubic feet (Bcf) rise in US gas stocks as against a 5-year average increase of 28 Bcf for this time of the year.

Natural gas may remain listless ahead of inventory report however we may see gains only if stocks buildup is less than market expectations. Apart from the inventory report, focus will also be on US weather, the trend in energy prices and storm activity in the Atlantic, said Kotak Securities.

“Natural gas has been trading with positive bias sustaining above the support of 15-SMA of hourly chart placed near Rs 237. The price has inclined from the support low of Rs 234.50 in the previous session. The key resistance would be at Rs 242.10 and if it breaks above this, it may reclaim the highs of Rs 246.90 by evening session,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

The gas price had been supported by a heatwave in the western US and expectations of higher cooling demand in the coming days.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-days' simple moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.63, which suggests bullish movement in the price.

At 09:11 GMT, the natural gas price declined 0.52 percent at $3.23 per mmBtu in New York.

