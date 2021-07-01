Natural gas futures jump 2% on firm global trend, rise 50% in first half of 2021

Natural gas futures jumped over two percent on July 1 as the market players await Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report later in the day. The gas prices had gained 0.55 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

Natural gas along with crude oil has been the top-performing asset class in 2021, rising 49.26 percent in the first half of the year. The energy price extended gains to trade at day’s high after a positive start tracking the robust global trend.

On the MCX, natural gas delivery for July surged by Rs 6.30, or 2.31 percent, to Rs 278.50 per mmBtu at 14.32 hours with a business turnover of 19,687 lots.

Gas delivery for August soared Rs 6.30, or 2.36 percent, to Rs 277.20 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,780 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 1,353.11 crore and Rs 101.31 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index climbed 75.53 points or 2.28 percent to 3,391.30.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited, said, “MCX Natural is trading with positive momentum and price has formed a rising channel pattern in an intraday chart and likely to move through Rs 280 mark in today’s session.”

Market players are positioning for EIA weekly inventory report due in the evening.

Natural gas prices surged to the highest levels in more than two years on the extreme heat weather forecast, boosting natural gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning. Flat domestic production, strong export demand and low storage have set a bullish momentum for this summer, said Motilal Oswal.

Inventories are currently 6 percent below normal for this time of year with rising domestic and LNG export demand at a time when shale producers have curbed output in response to investor calls for financial discipline.

“MCX Natural gas has been the best performing counter among the commodities. After consolidation in May, it turned positive and closed higher by 22 percent. The 14-period RSI is around overbought zone at 72 and MACD is also above the zero line not signifying any trend reversal. The immediate support zone is at Rs 262.50 –259 and price sustained break below the same will confirm weakness towards Rs 244–230 levels. So, selling below support is recommended. Immediate resistance is capped at Rs 285 whereas major resistance is at Rs 302,” said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.04, which suggests some pullback may take place in the price.

At 0915 GMT, the natural gas price was up 2.55 percent at $3.74 per mmBtu in New York.