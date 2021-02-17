Natural gas futures gain nearly 1% to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu on February 17 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had gained 2.02 percent on February 16 on the NYMEX.

Natural gas pared gain after a gap-up start in the afternoon session, tracking negative overseas cue.

Natural gas prices were supported by increased heating demand as cold weather swept across the US.

MCX Natural gas price is expected to trade in a bullish trend with support at Rs 219 level and intermediate support at Rs 223 level, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance of Rs 229-232 zone.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 18.43 points or 0.66 percent to 2,794.66.

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 227.50 and an intraday low of Rs 223.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 234.40.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 2, or 0.90 percent, to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu at 14:36 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,749 lots.

Natural gas delivery for March jumped Rs 1, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 215.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,875 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,227.89 crore and Rs 50.59 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services said if the support of Rs 218 remains hold, there are chances of recovery rallies on the counter. A direct drop below Rs 212 may reverse the momentum.

At 09:09 (GMT), the natural gas price slipped 1.25 percent to quote at $3.09 per mmBtu in New York.

