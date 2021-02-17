MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures gain nearly 1% to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high and low of Rs 227.50 and Rs 223.90 per mmBtu, respectively on MCX.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu on February 17 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had gained 2.02 percent on February 16 on the NYMEX.

Natural gas pared gain after a gap-up start in the afternoon session, tracking negative overseas cue.

Natural gas prices were supported by increased heating demand as cold weather swept across the US.

MCX Natural gas price is expected to trade in a bullish trend with support at Rs 219 level and intermediate support at Rs 223 level, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips targeting higher resistance of Rs 229-232 zone.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 18.43 points or 0.66 percent to 2,794.66.

Close

Related stories

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 227.50 and an intraday low of Rs 223.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 234.40.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 2, or 0.90 percent, to Rs 224.60 per mmBtu at 14:36 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,749 lots.

Natural gas delivery for March jumped Rs 1, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 215.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,875 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,227.89 crore and Rs 50.59 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services said if the support of Rs 218 remains hold, there are chances of recovery rallies on the counter. A direct drop below Rs 212 may reverse the momentum.

At 09:09 (GMT), the natural gas price slipped 1.25 percent to quote at $3.09 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #natural gas
first published: Feb 17, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.