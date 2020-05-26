App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures gain 3.45% in evening trade

In the futures market, natural gas for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136 and an intraday low of Rs 129.10 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures climbed to Rs 135 per mmBtu on May 26 as participants increased their long positions.

Natural gas futures ended last week with a gain of 4.75 percent.

The US natural gas rig count remained unchanged at record low of 79 rigs.

In the futures market, natural gas for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136 and an intraday low of Rs 129.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 121.70 and a high of Rs 163.80.

Natural gas delivery for May gained by Rs 4.5, or 3.45 percent, to Rs 135 per mmBtu at 20:14 hours IST with a business turnover of 317 lots.

Natural gas delivery for June jumped Rs 3.50, or 2.46 percent, to Rs 146 per mmBtu with a business volume of 5,872 lots. The far month July contract was higher Rs 2.70, or 1.8 percent, to Rs 152 per mmBtu with a volume of 480 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 99.05 crore and Rs 998.61 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural Gas price has formed multiple support zone near Rs 127, price is expected to trade positively. Any breakout above Rs 132 would push price higher towards Rs 138-140 level in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

natural gas_may 26

On the hourly chart, price is trading above 9 and 21 EMA which is a bullish sign.

At 02:50 pm (GMT), the natural gas rose 2.13 percent quoting at $1.92 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

