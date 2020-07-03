Natural gas futures gain 0.7% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 130.20 per mmBtu on July 3 on expectations of an increase in cooling demand due to warm weather in some parts of the US.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended June 26.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 131.20 and an intraday low of Rs 128.60 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery gained Rs 0.9, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 130.10 per mmBtu at 14:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 19,735 lots.

The same for August delivery edged higher by Rs 0.6, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 134.6 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,194 lots.

The value of July and August contracts traded so far is Rs 544.64 crore and Rs 13.88 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade amid mixed cues and lower volumes due to US holiday. However, sell on a rise is suggested due to well supplied US market," Kotak Securities said.

At 09:16 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 0.12 percent at $1.73 per mmBtu in New York.