App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures gain 0.7% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 131.20 and an intraday low of Rs 128.60 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 130.20 per mmBtu on July 3 on expectations of an increase in cooling demand due to warm weather in some parts of the US.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 65 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended June 26.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 131.20 and an intraday low of Rs 128.60 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Close

Natural gas futures for July delivery gained Rs 0.9, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 130.10 per mmBtu at 14:44 hours IST on a business turnover of 19,735 lots.

The same for August delivery edged higher by Rs 0.6, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 134.6 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,194 lots.

The value of July and August contracts traded so far is Rs 544.64 crore and Rs 13.88 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade amid mixed cues and lower volumes due to US holiday. However, sell on a rise is suggested due to well supplied US market," Kotak Securities said.

At 09:16 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 0.12 percent at $1.73 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.