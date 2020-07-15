App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures gain 0.45% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.10 and an intraday low of Rs 132.50 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures edged higher to Rs 133.20 per mmBtu on July 15 as participants increased their long positions.

The commodity is also being supported by prediction of warm weather in some parts of the US that may keep cooling demand high.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.10 and an intraday low of Rs 132.50 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery gained Rs 0.60, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 133.10 per mmBtu at 14:38 hours IST on a business turnover of 17,393 lots.

The same for August delivery jumped Rs 0.90, or 0.66 percent at Rs 137.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,192 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 460.64 crore and Rs 15.77 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors and positioning ahead of inventory report. However, general bias maybe on the downside," according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:11 (GMT), the natural gas was trading 0.97 percent higher at $1.76 per mmBtu in New York.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 03:13 pm

