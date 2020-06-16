App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures gain 0.39% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 128.60 and an intraday low of Rs 127 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 138.40 per mmBtu on June 16 as participants increased their long positions. Prices has been under pressure due to demand uncertainty and concerns about the health of the US economy.

The warm weather in some parts of the US has supported prices on expectation of an increase in cooling demand.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 128.60 and an intraday low of Rs 127 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 126.60 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Close

Natural gas delivery for June gained Rs 0.50, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 128.70 per mmBtu at 14:49 hours IST on a business turnover of 21,066 lots.

related news

The same for July delivery was up Rs 0.10, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 136.10 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,181 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 502.19 crore and Rs 16.94 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 132 and Rs 130 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on rallies targeting lower support at Rs 126-124.

At 09:21 (GMT), natural gas price rose 0.60 percent to $1.67 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.