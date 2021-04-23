Natural gas futures flat at Rs 207.10 per mmBtu, outlook remains positive

Natural gas futures were steady at Rs 207.10 per mmBtu on April 23 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had soared 2.1 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

The energy commodity pared earlier losses and turned into the green after a gap-down start in the afternoon session tracking positive global cues.

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.42 which indicates bullish movement in the prices.

The gas price is supported by robust US LNG and gas exports and general optimism about the US economy and recovery in crude price.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the country's natural gas inventories rose by 38 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended April 16 as against market expectations of a 49 Bcf rise. Natural gas in storage was 1,883 Bcf as of April 16, 2021.

As per National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the weather is expected to be warmer than normal over most of the United States for the next few days.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started flat this morning and in the early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $2.60-2.90 levels.”

“MCX Natural Gas Apil holds resistance near Rs 208.50-210 levels and supports near Rs 205-202 levels,” Iyer added.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was slightly up 1.25 points or 0.05 percent to 2,669.12.

In the futures market, natural gas for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.30 and an intraday low of Rs 206 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.80 and a high of Rs 223.

Natural gas delivery for April marginally up by Rs 0.20, or 0.10 percent, to Rs 207.10 per mmBtu at 14:37 hours IST with a business turnover of 6,607 lots.

Natural gas delivery for May rose by Rs 0.20, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 213.40 per mmBtu with a business volume of 16,941 lots.

The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 235.01 crore and Rs 227.74 crore, respectively.

“Natural gas traded sharply higher shortly after the release of EIA weekly storage report, reversing earlier weakness. The price action suggests traders are downplaying updated forecast models calling for less demand for the next two weeks. The energy has support at Rs 199 level and resistance at Rs 209 level,” said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Natural gas has continued to hold above the $2.7/mmBtu level despite mixed factors. With the current momentum and supportive inventory report, we may see extended gains with market focus on the $2.8/mmBtu level, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:13 (GMT), the natural gas price jumped 0.36 percent quoting at $2.75 per mmBtu in New York.

