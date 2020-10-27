Natural gas futures firm at Rs 224.70 per mmBtu on strong demand

Natural gas futures traded firm at Rs 224.70 per mmBtu on October 27 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had gained 1.8 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

Natural gas prices continue to strengthen supported by rising LNG exports, lower production, higher international prices and winter buying.

According to US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement about 6 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production was shut as of October 26 owing to hurricane Zeta which is expected to move towards US Gulf Coast.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 226.30 and an intraday low of Rs 222.50 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 228.10.

Natural gas delivery for October gained Rs 3.40, or 1.54 percent, to Rs 224.70 per mmBtu at 14:20 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,930 lots.

Natural gas delivery for November rose Rs 0.70, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 239.20 per mmBtu with a business volume of 8,364 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 482.05 crore and Rs 623.34 crore, respectively.

Overall, natural gas has closed above $3/mmBtu level indicating that the upward momentum is intact; however, we may see choppiness as the demand-supply impact of the storm activity is assessed. Hence, one needs to wait for lower levels to create fresh longs, according to Kotak Securities.

At 08:53 (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally down 0.25 percent quoting at $3.24 per mmBtu in New York.