Natural gas futures firm at Rs 217.60 per mmBtu on strong demand

Natural gas futures traded firm at Rs 217.60 per mmBtu on October 21 as participants increased their long positions. Prices settled at a one-week high on signs of stronger US gas export demand.

Gas flows to US LNG export terminal were up 17 percent to 8.6 billion cubic feet from October 19.

Prices were supported by forecasts of cold weather in some parts of the US, which may boost heating demand for gas.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 218.80 and a low of Rs 214 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 221.

Natural gas delivery for October gained Rs 3.3, or 1.54 percent, to Rs 217.6 per mmBtu at 14:21 hours IST on a business turnover of 9,702 lots. The same for November rose Rs 2.70, or 1.12 percent, to Rs 244.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 3,140 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,193.74 crore and Rs 64.94 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas has risen sharply. We may see momentum picking up only once price breaks past the $2.953/mmBtu level," said Kotak Securities.

Geojit Financial Services said the bullish outlook would continue as long as prices stay above Rs 198. "Reversal of the current momentum is expected only a break of Rs 188.”

At 08:54 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 1.58 percent at $2.95 per mmBtu in New York.