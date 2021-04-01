Natural gas futures firm at Rs 191.60 per mmBtu ahead of inventory report

Natural gas futures were slightly higher at Rs 191.60 per mmBtu on April 1 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had fallen 0.6 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy commodity recouped losses and traded in the positive territory after a flat to gap-down start in the afternoon session tracking muted global cues.

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 50 and 100 days’ moving average on a daily chart for the April contract. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.51 which indicates sideways momentum in the prices.

Natural gas trades under pressure as market participants position for weekly inventory report to be released later in the day. Expectations are for stockpiles to jump by 4 billion cubic feet (Bcf), according to survey provider Estimize.

The weather is expected to be warmer than normal over the next two weeks, which is likely to reduce heating demand.

However, supporting the gas price is healthy US LNG exports and optimism about the US economy amid increasing focus on infrastructure.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started weaker this Thursday morning and early afternoon in Asian trade, as traders await inventory data. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $2.55-2.75 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Natural Gas Apil hold resistance near Rs 197-200 levels whereas it holds a support near Rs 193-191”, Iyer added.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was up 6.48 points or 0.26 percent to 2,482.57.

In the futures market, natural gas for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 191.80 and an intraday low of Rs 190 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.80 and a high of Rs 223.

Natural gas delivery for April gained Rs 0.50, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 191.60 per mmBtu at 14:28 hours IST with a business turnover of 15,650 lots.

Natural gas delivery for May edged higher Rs 0.40, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 196.30 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,023 lots.

The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 737.85 crore and Rs 15.82 crore, respectively.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “Rising temperatures could push much of the lower 48 into a multi-week period of comfortable weather conditions, dampening demand for natural gas. The energy has support at Rs 188 below it may go towards Rs 186 level while resistance is at Rs 195."

Natural gas may remain under pressure ahead of the inventory report however a sharp fall may come only if the stock build is above market expectations. The focus will also be on US weather and weekly rig activity report, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:02 (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally down 0.04 percent quoting at $2.60 per mmBtu in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.