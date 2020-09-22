172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-firm-at-rs-138-40-per-mmbtu-in-afternoon-trade-5871521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures firm at Rs 138.40 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 138.90 and an intraday low of Rs 135.90 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures rose to Rs 138.40 per mmBtu on September 22 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had declined 10. 4 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

Natural gas prices slumped yesterday as part of sell-off across commodities on worries about rising coronavirus cases and a report of suspicious worldwide banking transactions.

According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, about 5.98 percent of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was as of September 21 as against 7.72 percent a day earlier.

Close

The spread between NYMEX October and November contracts stood at a record level of $0.875/mmBtu at yesterday’s close. The widening of the spread shows selling pressure on near month contracts owing to slack weather-related demand and higher stocks.

related news

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 138.90 and an intraday low of Rs 135.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas delivery for September gained Rs 3.60, or 2.67 percent, to Rs 138.40 per mmBtu at 15:02 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,360 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October slipped Rs 3.90, or 1.96 percent at Rs 195 per mmBtu with a business volume of 3,051 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 780.65 crore and Rs 93.94 crore, respectively.

Natural gas plunged sharply in the last few days and while overall sentiment is negative we recommend waiting for higher levels to create fresh short as price trades near the key level of $1.8/mmBtu, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:34 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 2.62 percent quoting at $1.88 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.